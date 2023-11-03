Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Japan Likely Prepping for Tokyo-Beijing Summit on Sidelines of APEC Meeting

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:12 JST, November 3, 2023

Japan will remain focused on ensuring close communications with China, including high-level dialogue, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Kishida’s comments, delivered during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, suggests the government intends to lay the groundwork for talks between Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in the United States in mid-November.

Touching upon Beijing’s embargo on all Japanese seafood imports, Kishida said, “We’ll continue conferring on this and other issues with the aim of maintaining a constructive and stable bilateral relationship.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING