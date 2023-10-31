Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Seeks Generative AI Rules for Japan, Content Industry

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers a question during a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has shown his desire for the formulation of rules regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence as it relates to the content industry and the fostering of creators.

“In light of expert opinions, we want to facilitate efforts to sort out issues that the developers of AI models, providers and users of these technologies should tackle,” he said during a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Kishida was responding to a question posed by an opposition lawmaker who pointed out the unjustifiable copyright infringements with generative AI, emphasizing the need for regulations on AI in Japan.

“We’re considering measures to dispel concerns of creators and minimize the risk of copyright infringement regarding the utilization of AI,” Kishida said.