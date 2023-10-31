- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Seeks Generative AI Rules for Japan, Content Industry
12:48 JST, October 31, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has shown his desire for the formulation of rules regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence as it relates to the content industry and the fostering of creators.
“In light of expert opinions, we want to facilitate efforts to sort out issues that the developers of AI models, providers and users of these technologies should tackle,” he said during a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday.
Kishida was responding to a question posed by an opposition lawmaker who pointed out the unjustifiable copyright infringements with generative AI, emphasizing the need for regulations on AI in Japan.
“We’re considering measures to dispel concerns of creators and minimize the risk of copyright infringement regarding the utilization of AI,” Kishida said.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)