Japan, ASEAN Ministers Pledge to Promote Sustainable Tourism

Jiji Press

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito, sixth from left, poses with Association of Southeast Asian Nations tourism ministers in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Tourism ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan have agreed to promote sustainable tourism with consideration for local residents and the environment.

In the joint statement issued by the ASEAN-Japan Tourism Ministers’ Special Dialogue on Saturday, participants vowed to explore initiatives to create more tourism-related employment opportunities.

The ministers — including Japan, Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito — also reaffirmed the importance of the sector’s contribution to achieving global net-zero carbon emissions, such as through green transportation.

Eleven countries attended the talks.