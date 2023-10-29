Japanese and Canadian Ministers Align on Fukushima Water Issue, Seek Science-Driven Response

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng in Osaka on Saturday. They agreed on the need for a calm, scientifically based response to the suspension of imports of Japanese marine products by China and Russia over the discharge of treated water into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. Ng expressed support for Japan’s efforts.