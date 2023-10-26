Japan Urges Israel to Pause Combat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii, left and Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, and called for Israel’s cooperation in securing a temporary cessation of hostilities to ensure humanitarian access.

Horii and Cohen met in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian situation.

The vice minister also said Japan unequivocally condemns the recent terror attacks by the Islamist organization Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip, and other parties.

Japan offers its condolences to the bereaved families and expresses heartfelt sympathy to the injured, Horii said.

He further stated Japan’s solidarity with the people of Israel and reiterated that Israel has a right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law.

Cohen conveyed Israel’s deep appreciation for the solidarity shown by Japan and stated that Israel is making efforts to minimize human casualties. He also pledged that Israel would continue to cooperate as much as possible to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.