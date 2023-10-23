- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Matsuno: Other G7 Countries That Issued Gaza Statement Had Citizens Harmed in Conflict
21:11 JST, October 23, 2023
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday explained why the government did not join a statement on the Gaza crisis by the six other countries in the Group of Seven, saying that the six countries are those whose citizens are reported to have been kidnapped, missing or otherwise harmed in the conflict.
There have been no reports of Japanese nationals getting caught up in the conflict.
As for action by Japan, Matsuno mentioned that Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Saturday attended a peace summit in Egypt concerning the Gaza conflict.
“[Kamikawa] firmly condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas,” Matsuno said, referring to the Islamist organization fighting Israel. “Japan’s presence was demonstrated.”
