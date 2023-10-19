- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Tokyo-Beijing Forum Begins in Beijing; 100 Experts to Discuss Bilateral Issues
13:17 JST, October 19, 2023
About 100 experts and members of the media from Japan and China gathered in Beijing for the 19th Tokyo-Beijing Forum on Thursday to discuss issues between the two countries.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who sent a message to a dinner event on Wednesday prior to the start of the forum, said: “Dialogue with China, which has an important responsibility for peace and prosperity in this region, is extremely important.”
The two-day forum is organized by The Genron NPO and China International Communications Group.
