- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Foreign Minister Kamikawa Thanks South Korean Counterpart for Evacuation of Japanese from Israel
14:17 JST, October 15, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa spoke by phone Sunday morning with South Korean counterpart Park Jin, expressing her appreciation for South Korea having evacuated Japanese nationals from Israel.
Fifty-one Japanese were evacuated from Israel on Saturday aboard a South Korean military transport plane.
The two foreign ministers agreed to continue to communicate closely on the situation in Israel and Palestine, and to “help and cooperate with each other” toward an early resolution of the situation and the evacuation of their citizens.
After the meeting, Kamikawa told reporters that as of Saturday, a few more than 1,000 Japanese nationals were in Israel, and explained that she had “not heard of any injury to Japanese nationals.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers