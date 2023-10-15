Foreign Minister Kamikawa Thanks South Korean Counterpart for Evacuation of Japanese from Israel

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan and ROK flags

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa spoke by phone Sunday morning with South Korean counterpart Park Jin, expressing her appreciation for South Korea having evacuated Japanese nationals from Israel.

Fifty-one Japanese were evacuated from Israel on Saturday aboard a South Korean military transport plane.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue to communicate closely on the situation in Israel and Palestine, and to “help and cooperate with each other” toward an early resolution of the situation and the evacuation of their citizens.

After the meeting, Kamikawa told reporters that as of Saturday, a few more than 1,000 Japanese nationals were in Israel, and explained that she had “not heard of any injury to Japanese nationals.”