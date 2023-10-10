Japan’s Aims to Enhance Educational Environment for Children of Foreign Talent

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry

The education ministry will fully develop and enhance the educational environment from the 2024 academic year that begins in April for children of highly skilled foreign professionals who come to Japan to work as researchers or engineers.

With the global competition for talent intensifying, the ministry aims to create a better educational environment for children. Education for their children is an important factor for foreign professionals when choosing countries in which to work.

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry requested a budget of about ¥200 million for fiscal 2024 to fund the project. Specifically, public schools accepting foreign students and international schools giving classes in English will be entrusted to develop a curriculum for preschool children to learn Japanese and educational programs to teach the Japanese culture in English, among other programs and materials.

With an eye on the possibility of rolling out the project throughout the country in the future, measures to be implemented in relevant schools next academic year will be positioned as model programs.

The ministry is also considering the creation of a special website offering information such as designated schools that qualify students for universities in foreign countries and a list of Japanese universities giving lectures in English.