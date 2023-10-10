- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan’s Aims to Enhance Educational Environment for Children of Foreign Talent
13:11 JST, October 10, 2023
The education ministry will fully develop and enhance the educational environment from the 2024 academic year that begins in April for children of highly skilled foreign professionals who come to Japan to work as researchers or engineers.
With the global competition for talent intensifying, the ministry aims to create a better educational environment for children. Education for their children is an important factor for foreign professionals when choosing countries in which to work.
The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry requested a budget of about ¥200 million for fiscal 2024 to fund the project. Specifically, public schools accepting foreign students and international schools giving classes in English will be entrusted to develop a curriculum for preschool children to learn Japanese and educational programs to teach the Japanese culture in English, among other programs and materials.
With an eye on the possibility of rolling out the project throughout the country in the future, measures to be implemented in relevant schools next academic year will be positioned as model programs.
The ministry is also considering the creation of a special website offering information such as designated schools that qualify students for universities in foreign countries and a list of Japanese universities giving lectures in English.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
-
U.S. Plans to Expand Scale of Training of Taiwan Military; Defense Against Potential Invasion to be Strengthened
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- Japan Corporate Mood Sours on Fears of China-led Global Downtown