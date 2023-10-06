- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa Holds Talks with USTR Katherine Tai
17:01 JST, October 6, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai over the phone on Thursday, confirming cooperation ahead of the Group of Seven Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Osaka Prefecture that starts Oct. 28.
During the phone conversation, Kamikawa said to Tai that she wishes to work closely with her on a wide range of agendas, including economic security.
They also agreed to collaborate with each other in advancing negotiations for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, a new economic bloc initiative led by the United States.
