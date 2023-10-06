- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Governor Denny Tamaki Holds Talks With Chinese Ambassador, Expressing Willingness Bolster Ties
16:08 JST, October 6, 2023
NAHA — Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki met with Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao in Naha on Friday and expressed his willingness to bolster ties between the prefecture and China.
“I want Okinawa’s regional diplomacy to become something that supports relations between our countries,” Tamaki said, touching on his July visit to Fujian Province and elsewhere in China. Okinawa Prefecture and Fujian have a sister province relationship.
During the meeting at the Okinawa prefectural government office, Wu mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping, who previously worked in Fuzhou in the province, has expressed interest in China’s ties with Okinawa. “There are many complex issues [between our countries], but I hope Okinawa will play the special role that only it can,” Wu said.
On Thursday, Okinawa Prefectural Assembly Speaker Noboru Akamine met with Wu and handed him a written request expressing concern and asking, among other things, that Chinese vessels refrain from intruding into Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki in the prefecture. Tamaki did not make a similar request of the Chinese ambassador.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
U.S. Plans to Expand Scale of Training of Taiwan Military; Defense Against Potential Invasion to be Strengthened
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy