Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa to Visit 4 Southeast Asian Countries in Oct.
14:19 JST, October 1, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to visit four Southeast Asian countries from Oct. 8 to 13, sources said.
Kamikawa is expected to seek the cooperation of her counterparts when visiting Brunei, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand ahead of a special summit meeting between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to be held from Dec. 16 to 18 in Tokyo.
Kamikawa is also expected to confirm with her counterparts their strengthened cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific with an eye to China’s continuous maritime expansion in the East and South China Seas.
