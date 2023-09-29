- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Hiroyuki Hosoda, Japan Lower House Speaker, Plans to Resign for Health Reasons
14:57 JST, September 29, 2023
Lower house speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda plans to resign due to health reasons, Liberal Democratic Party executives said Friday.
He was hospitalized in early September for preventive treatment of related to blood vessels in his brain, after being hospitalized also in July and August.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
U.S. Plans to Expand Scale of Training of Taiwan Military; Defense Against Potential Invasion to be Strengthened
-
Japan Steps up Response to China’s Criticisms over Fukushima Water Release
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy