Hiroyuki Hosoda, Japan Lower House Speaker, Plans to Resign for Health Reasons

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Hiroyuki Hosoda

14:57 JST, September 29, 2023

Lower house speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda plans to resign due to health reasons, Liberal Democratic Party executives said Friday.

He was hospitalized in early September for preventive treatment of related to blood vessels in his brain, after being hospitalized also in July and August.

