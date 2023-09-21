Kishida Vows Speedy Implementation of ‘Bold’ Economic Measures; Discussions to Begin in First Half of Next

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in New York on Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday expressed his intention to instruct relevant ministers in the first half of next week to launch full-fledged discussions in the government and ruling parties regarding economic measures.

“[The government] will implement bold economic measures swiftly,” Kishida said at a press conference in New York.

The government plans to decide on the pillars of the economic measures by the end of October.

At the press conference, Kishida said that the government envisages the following four pillars: measures to deal with rising prices, reinforcing the trends of wage increases and investment expansion, social reforms to overcome the declining population, and the safety and security of the people.

Regarding a supplementary budget to fund the economic measures, Kishida said, “We will submit it to the Diet at an appropriate time.”

The prime minister also expressed his negative view about an early dissolution of the House of Representatives to hold a general election.

“We have just launched a new government team [by reshuffling the Cabinet and appointing new executives of the Liberal Democratic Party],” Kishida said. “We will work single-mindedly on issues that can’t be postponed. I’m not thinking of anything else.”