- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Vows Speedy Implementation of ‘Bold’ Economic Measures; Discussions to Begin in First Half of Next
16:45 JST, September 21, 2023
NEW YORK — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday expressed his intention to instruct relevant ministers in the first half of next week to launch full-fledged discussions in the government and ruling parties regarding economic measures.
“[The government] will implement bold economic measures swiftly,” Kishida said at a press conference in New York.
The government plans to decide on the pillars of the economic measures by the end of October.
At the press conference, Kishida said that the government envisages the following four pillars: measures to deal with rising prices, reinforcing the trends of wage increases and investment expansion, social reforms to overcome the declining population, and the safety and security of the people.
Regarding a supplementary budget to fund the economic measures, Kishida said, “We will submit it to the Diet at an appropriate time.”
The prime minister also expressed his negative view about an early dissolution of the House of Representatives to hold a general election.
“We have just launched a new government team [by reshuffling the Cabinet and appointing new executives of the Liberal Democratic Party],” Kishida said. “We will work single-mindedly on issues that can’t be postponed. I’m not thinking of anything else.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Japanese Govt to Step up Diplomatic Offensive against China for Ban on Seafood Imports; Focusing on Boosting Support for Fisheries Industry
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
-
Japan Steps up Response to China’s Criticisms over Fukushima Water Release
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move