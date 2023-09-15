Japan, U.S. Confirm Cooperation to Deal with China

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation to deal with China.

Kamikawa had a telephone conversation with Blinken for about 10 minutes, holding talks with him for the first time since she became foreign minister in Wednesday’s cabinet reshuffle.

The two officials discussed regional issues including China, which is increasing its military activities, and North Korea, which has repeatedly launched ballistic missiles.

They agreed that Japan and the United States will work together to address these issues, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the beginning of their conversation, Kamikawa said, “I’d like to build a good relationship with Secretary Blinken and further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, which is stronger than ever.” Blinken congratulated her on taking office as foreign minister.

“As the foundation of the international order is shaken, Japan will continue to play its role as the Group of Seven president in order to uphold and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Kamikawa also said.

They also decided to hold face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York, which will have a general debate next week.

“In light of the increasingly severe regional security environment, we will further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance,” Kamikawa told reporters after the phone talks.