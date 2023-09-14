- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida: New Cabinet Can Take Advantage of Changes
1:00 JST, September 14, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida referred to his new Cabinet as “one that can use change to their advantage,” during a press conference on Wednesday evening.
Kishida explained that Japan has historically experienced drastic political and social changes, such as the Meiji Restoration in the 19th century as well as the period following World War II.
“By taking advantage of the changes, we will break through stagnation and build a nation where everyone can feel that tomorrow will be better than today,” Kishida said.
Kishida said the Cabinet will continuously prioritize the economy, society, as well as diplomacy and security when creating policies, and added that he “appointed ministers who are capable of successfully implementing such policies.”
