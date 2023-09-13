5 Female Ministers Chosen in Japan Cabinet Reshuffle; Kishida Aims to Boost Administration with Major Overhaul

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The lineup for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s reshuffled Cabinet was announced Wednesday, with 11 new members to be added and key members such as Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to be kept on for stability.

By raising the number of female ministers from two to a record five, Kishida is seeking to bring a sense of freshness to the new Cabinet.

The Liberal Democratic Party also held an extraordinary general meeting at party headquarters Wednesday morning to decide on its main party executives.

“Japan is at a critical point facing major challenges both at home and abroad,” Kishida, who also is LDP president, said at the meeting. “The party and the government will work together to overcome this difficult situation and open the way for the future.”

By keeping Matsuno, 61, and Suzuki, 70, in their posts, the Kishida administration will maintain its core. The other members who will stay in their posts include Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, 60, who is in charge of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant treated water discharge; digital minister Taro Kono, 60, who is resolving a series of problems involving the My Number identification card system; and Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito, 71, from the LDP’s coalition partner, Komeito.

Newcomers will include former Internal Affairs and Communications State Minister Junji Suzuki, 65, who will be promoted to head of the ministry, and former Finance State Minister Minoru Kihara, 54, who will serve as defense minister.

Former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, left, and former Finance State Minister Minoru Kihara

As for female members, former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 70, will be appointed foreign minister. Sanae Takaichi, 62, will stay on as minister in charge of economic security. Former Health, Labor and Welfare State Minister Shinako Tsuchiya, 71, will be reconstruction minister. Former Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Parliamentary Vice Minister Ayuko Kato, 44, will be named state minister for measures for the declining birthrate. Cabinet Office Parliamentary Vice Minister Hanako Jimi, 47, will be named state minister for regional revitalization.