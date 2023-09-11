- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Receives Backing from Leaders on Treated Water Release; Dutch PM ‘Fully Supports’ Japan’s Efforts
1:00 JST, September 11, 2023
NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida explained the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean to leaders of the Netherlands and other countries on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual G20 summit in India.
Kishida the same day held talks separately with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At each meeting, Kishida offered details about the release of the treated water. Albanese said Japan is working with the International Atomic Energy Agency in a responsible manner, and Rutte said he fully supports the Japanese government’s efforts.
Kishida also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday evening. Erdogan said he is aware of the sincere efforts of the Japanese government.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile, Japan Govt. Says
-
Japanese Govt to Step up Diplomatic Offensive against China for Ban on Seafood Imports; Focusing on Boosting Support for Fisheries Industry
-
Japan, U.S. to Develop Missile to Intercept Hypersonic Weapons
-
Japan Steps up Response to China’s Criticisms over Fukushima Water Release
-
North Korea Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles; Japan’s Defense Ministry Announced (UPDATE 2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
- Surge in Tourism to Japan Threatens Famous Spots
- Stones, Eggs Thrown at Japanese Schools in China
- Chinese Song Streamed Billions of Times for ‘Satirical’ Vibe