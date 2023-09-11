Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Receives Backing from Leaders on Treated Water Release; Dutch PM ‘Fully Supports’ Japan’s Efforts

Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Prime Minister Fumio Kishida upon his arrival for the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida explained the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean to leaders of the Netherlands and other countries on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual G20 summit in India.

Kishida the same day held talks separately with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At each meeting, Kishida offered details about the release of the treated water. Albanese said Japan is working with the International Atomic Energy Agency in a responsible manner, and Rutte said he fully supports the Japanese government’s efforts.

Kishida also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday evening. Erdogan said he is aware of the sincere efforts of the Japanese government.