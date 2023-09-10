- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Criticizes ‘Uncommon Actions’ over Treated Water Release with China in Mind at G20 Summit
15:26 JST, September 10, 2023
NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticized “uncommon actions” over the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean with China in mind at the G20 summit on Saturday.
Kishida said that some countries are taking “uncommon actions,” such as suspension of all imports of Japanese marine products, in response to the release of the treated water.
He stressed that his government’s measures were met with broad understanding across the international community.
On Wednesday at the summit of the ASEAN Plus Three, which consists of members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, China and South Korea, the prime minister criticized China by name for a blanket import ban on Japanese marine products. At the East Asia Summit held Thursday, however, he referred to “some countries” and avoided directly naming China.
