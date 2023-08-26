- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Komeito Leader Postpones China Visit amid Fukushima Row
20:01 JST, August 26, 2023
Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi’s planned visit to China will be postponed, the party announced Saturday. Yamaguchi was originally scheduled to visit the country from Monday to Wednesday.
According to sources, the Chinese side said Saturday that “given the current state of Sino-Japanese relations, the timing is not appropriate.”
This decision is believed to have been influenced by China’s criticism of the discharge of treated water from the ruined Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.
