Japan Fisheries Agency: No Tritium Found in Fish Samples
17:42 JST, August 26, 2023
Fish caught Friday near the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant following Thursday’s initial ocean release of treated water from the plant were free of tritium, the Fisheries Agency said Saturday.
The announcement marked the agency’s first analysis of samples since the water discharge from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. facility began.
The agency caught a single flounder and a sea robin at two different locations about 4 to 5 kilometers from the discharge area early Friday.
Tritium was not detected in any of the samples — in keeping with samples taken before water release — according to the agency.
