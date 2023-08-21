Kishida Reassures Fisheries over Safety of N-Plant Treated Water (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida standing at left meets with Masanobu Sakamoto, (second from right) head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations (Zengyoren) at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday met with the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations (Zengyoren) ahead of the planned release into the ocean of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Kishida told Masanobu Sakamoto that the safety of the treated water was ensured, based on scientific evidence. Kishida also said the government planned to take stringent measures to counter false rumors relating to marine products and other goods.

“The government intends to complete the decommissioning of the nuclear power plant and the release of the treated water in a safe manner,” Kishida said. “We’ll continue taking necessary measures to ensure fisherfolk can continue their livelihoods with peace of mind, and we pledge to continue doing so even if the water release takes a long time.”

In response, Sakamoto said, “We ask that the government continue to take full responsibility for the necessary measures, even in the long-term, and commit to future generations. Our sole wish is for the fishing industry to continue.”

A ministerial meeting is planned to be held as early as Tuesday to finalize the date to begin discharging the treated water.