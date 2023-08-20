- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Biden ‘Not Giving Up’ in Resolving Japanese Abduction Issue
12:32 JST, August 20, 2023
CAMP DAVID, Md. — U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday stressed his commitment in working toward resolving the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.
“We’re committed to working together to see the return of all prisoners of war and those who’ve been abducted and detained,” Biden said at a joint press conference following a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the presidential retreat in the suburbs of Washington.
During his visit to Japan last year in May, Biden met with the families of the abductees. He recalled that time and said: “We know there are many families out there who still wait and worry and wonder. We’re not going to forget about them or their loved ones.”
The joint statement released following the talks has incorporated the commitment to the immediate resolution of the issues of abductees.
“The bottom line is this: that we share a common position,” Biden said, referring to the statement. He added, “We’re not giving up.”
