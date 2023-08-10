Kishida Plans to Reshuffle Cabinet between Sept. 11 to 13

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida enters the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making arrangements to reshuffle the Cabinet between Sept. 11 and 13, according to several sources within the government and ruling parties.

Kishida, who is the president of the Liberal Democratic Party, also intends to appoint senior LDP officials at that time.

Kishida selected the possible dates for the reshuffle after considering his schedule and various commitments. The prime minister hopes the reshuffle will halt the Cabinet’s falling approval rating and create a sense of renewal.

Kishida is expected to attend the summit meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations from Sept. 4 to 7 in Indonesia, as well as the Group of 20 summit from Sept. 9 to 10 in India.

The prime minister is expected to reshuffle the Cabinet and appoint senior LDP officials on Sept. 11 at the earliest. He is also expected to complete appointments of senior vice ministers and parliamentary secretaries by Sept. 13. Kishida is now set to begin closely examining the scale of the reshuffle.

A senior LDP official said the key positions in the Cabinet, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, should be maintained to prioritize stability in the government.