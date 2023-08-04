Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Masatoshi Akimoto, Japan’s Foreign Affairs Exec, Submits Letter of Resignation Over Funding Issue

Masatoshi Akimoto

14:42 JST, August 4, 2023

Masatoshi Akimoto, 47, a Liberal Democratic Party lower house member, submitted his letter of resignation as a parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs on Friday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has been conducting a search of his office, among other locations, on the day on suspicion of accepting bribes from a wind power generation company.

