Masatoshi Akimoto, Japan’s Foreign Affairs Exec, Submits Letter of Resignation Over Funding Issue
14:42 JST, August 4, 2023
Masatoshi Akimoto, 47, a Liberal Democratic Party lower house member, submitted his letter of resignation as a parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs on Friday.
The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has been conducting a search of his office, among other locations, on the day on suspicion of accepting bribes from a wind power generation company.
