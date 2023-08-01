Japan, China Clash over Fukushima Water Release Plan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen in May.

VIENNA (Jiji Press) — Japan and China clashed over Tokyo’s plan to release treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea at an international nuclear nonproliferation meeting in Vienna Monday.

China told the preparatory committee meeting for the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference that the international community is concerned about the Japanese plan and that Tokyo should withdraw the plan to forcibly release the contaminated water.

In response, Japan said the International Atomic Energy Agency has concluded that the water release plan is consistent with international safety standards and the discharge will have a negligible radiological impact.

Then, China questioned the legitimacy of the IAEA’s review, saying it is unknown whether data on the treated water is true.

Japan responded by saying China’s claims are very dangerous because the IAEA’s authority is undermined by inaccurate information.

Germany sided with Japan, saying it is confident that safety standards are met through the IAEA’s independent review.