South Korea Demands Japan Withdraw Takeshima Claim in White Paper

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference in July.

SEOUL — South Korea has demanded that Japan withdraw its territorial claim to the Takeshima islets in Shimane Prefecture, which the Japanese government included in its 2023 defense white paper.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Seoul strongly opposes Tokyo’s repeated, unjustified claims to the islets. South Korea urges Japan to immediately withdraw its claim, it said.

The South Korean ministry summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to lodge the protest.

The administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is working to improve relations between Japan and South Korea. However, it is maintaining its uncompromising stance on the territorial issue.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Friday that Japan countered South Korea by saying, “In light of historical facts and according to international law, the Takeshima islets are an inherent part of our territory, and we cannot accept South Korea’s request.”