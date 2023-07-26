Japan’s Next Ambassador to U.S. Likely to Be Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Shigeo Yamada

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shigeo Yamada, senior deputy foreign minister

Arrangements are being made for Shigeo Yamada, senior deputy foreign minister, to replace the current Japanese ambassador to the United States, according to government sources.

Koji Tomita, 65, is the serving ambassador from Japan in the United States.

The government also plans to appoint Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary Masataka Okano as vice foreign minister, to succeed Takeo Mori, 62.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the plans around Aug. 10.

Yamada, 59, joined the Foreign Ministry in 1986 and has served in various posts, including minister to the United States and director general of the Foreign Policy Bureau. He assumed his current post in June 2021 and accompanied Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his Kyiv visit in March.

Yamada’s appointment is believed to be aimed at preparing for next year’s U.S. presidential election.

Okano, 59, joined the Foreign Ministry in 1987. He served as a minister to the United States, director general of the International Legal Affairs Bureau, and director general of the Foreign Policy Bureau before being appointed assistant chief cabinet secretary in September 2022.

Okano will be the first assistant chief cabinet secretary to be appointed as vice foreign minister since Chikao Kawai in September 2012.