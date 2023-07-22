Japan Slams Russia for Ending Grain Export Agreement

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in July.

Japan has condemned Russia’s suspension of its participation in a grain export deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain via the Black Sea.

“[Russia’s withdrawal] is extremely regrettable and we once again condemn it,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Friday.

Japan plans to work with the international community at the U.N. Security Council and other forums to urge Russia to reinstate the agreement and allow the resumption of exports from Ukraine, Matsuno said.

“We’re concerned that Russia’s decision will have an impact on the world’s food supply and the humanitarian situation,” Matsuno added.