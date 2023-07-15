- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Sudanese in Japan to be Granted Special Visa Status Due to Instability Back Home
17:00 JST, July 15, 2023
The government will grant Sudanese in Japan a “designated activities” visa, a status that allows them to work in the country, out of consideration for political instability in the African country, Justice Minister Ken Saito said Friday.
Sudan has been rocked by clashes between the army and paramilitary forces since April. As of the end of May, about 400 Sudanese were staying in Japan.
If the designated activities visa is granted to Sudanese staying in the country as a student or a temporary visitor, they can extend their stay by one year and work even after their current status of residence expires.
Speaking at a press conference, Saito also said that the government will not repatriate Sudanese against their will even if they are subject to deportation.
Meanwhile, when it comes to Afghans who wish to remain in Japan after fleeing their home country due to the collapse of its democratic government, the justice minister said that 137 individuals have been granted refugee status this year.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Gives SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Constellation Trial Run
-
Japan Sole Nation to Dispatch Male Minister to G7 Gender-Equality Meeting
-
Japan Seeks to Export Used F-15 Jet Engines to Indonesia
-
Japan-South Korea Rapprochement Fueled by China Concerns
-
Leader of Japan’s CDPJ Facing Backlash As Party Lags Behind Rival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.