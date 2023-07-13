Japan’s Ruling Party Policy Chief, Laos Vice President Vow to Deepen Ties

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council Chairperson Koichi Hagiuda

VIENTIANE — The Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council Chairperson Koichi Hagiuda and Laotian Vice President Bounthong Chitmany agreed Wednesday that the two countries would deepen cooperation in areas such as investment and exchanges between their people.

“We’d like a broad exchange of views on regional and international affairs and to further strengthen bilateral relations,” Hagiuda said during his visit to Laos.

Bounthong expressed gratitude for Japan’s Official Development Assistance and stressed the importance of peace in the international community.