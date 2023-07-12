Kishida Holds Talks with Polish PM in Warsaw ahead of NATO Summit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office before flying to Europe on Tuesday.

WARSAW — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Tuesday afternoon, discussing Russia’s war on Ukraine, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and other issues. They also affirmed cooperation between Japan and Poland on various issues such as North Korea’s nuclear missiles and abduction of Japanese citizens.

“I’d like to closely coordinate with Poland to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order that is based on the rule of law,” Kishida told Morawiecki during their meeting.

On Tuesday evening, Kishida arrived in Lithuania on a government plane to attend a summit of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization.