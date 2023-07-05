Use of Generative AI to Start in Selected Schools

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT will be introduced on a trial basis at a handful of Japanese schools regarded as well-prepared to cope with the various risks, education ministry guidelines said Tuesday.

In the guidelines on the use of generative AI tools at elementary to high schools, the ministry said that it is appropriate to limit the use for the time being in order to minimize risks such as the exposure of personal information and spreading of false information.

The ministry plans to conduct detailed reviews of the results of the use of generative AI tools at the selected schools, including confirmed benefits and problems. The target schools will be chosen by autumn.

The guidelines give cases of appropriate and inappropriate use of generative AI tools at schools. For example, it is inappropriate to submit or enter a work generated entirely by an AI tool for a contest, or allow students to use such tools in regular school examinations and short tests.

On the other hand, it is useful to show students errors in AI-generated works to teach them the tool’s limits, said the guidelines.

On assignments for the upcoming summer vacation, the ministry urged schools to provide full instructions to students, warning that submitting works entirely created by generative AI tools may be considered inappropriate or cheating.

The guidelines noted the importance of having students develop their skills to use generative AI tools, but referred to the need to consider students’ developmental stage given that age restrictions are shown in the AI tools’ terms of use.

For example, the terms of use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT state that users must be at least 13.