Japanese Foreign Minister Meets with Mike Pompeo

Reuters file photos

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and the visiting former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed Monday on the importance of close cooperation between the two countries, in light of China’s increasingly hegemonic behavior, at a meeting in the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Pompeo emphasized the importance of both countries demonstrating strong leadership amid the increasingly severe international situation. Hayashi said that Japan is determined to lead efforts to maintain a free and open international order based on the rule of law.