Japan’s Foreign Minister Seeks U.K.’s Cooperation in Indo-Pacific

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi delivers a speech at the Royal Institute of International Affairs on Wednesday.

LONDON — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Japan and the U.K., saying it is in the U.K.’s own interest to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Hayashi made the statement on Wednesday during a speech before members of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, or Chatham House, in London. He is visiting the country to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

In his speech, Hayashi positioned the U.K. as an indispensable partner in paving the way toward a new era together. He stressed that Japan and the U.K. must demonstrate through words and actions that unilateral attempts to change the status quo will not be tolerated anywhere in the world.

Regarding China, which continues its aggressive maritime expansion, and Russia, which has invaded Ukraine, Hayashi also said that raising Japan and the U.K.’s voices together with those of the emerging and developing countries known as the Global South, based on the principle of the rule of law, will serve as a deterrent.

Earlier in the day, Hayashi met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Hayashi invited him to the Japan-Ukraine economic recovery promotion conference to be held in Japan late this year or early next year, and Shmyhal expressed his intention to attend.

Shmyhal also expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support and said that he would like to cooperate for the success of the conference in Japan.