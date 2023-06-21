Kishida Vows to Address My Number ID Problems

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was taking problems with the My Number system “very seriously” at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Kishida said the administration would tackle the problems with the same level of urgency as “the response to the coronavirus [pandemic].”

The prime minister also stressed that the government would continue to promote digitization to deal with such issues as the declining population as the role of the government expands.

Kishida said the relationship between the central and local governments would have to change. According to the prime minister, the central government will aim to support local governments with digitization rather than steer them.