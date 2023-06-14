Kishida Monitoring Situation before Decision on Snap Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that he will closely monitor the situation before deciding whether to call a snap general election.

“I will decide after taking various circumstances into consideration,” Kishida said at a press conference.

The prime minister was responding to a question about whether he is considering dissolving the House of Representatives during the current session, which is scheduled to end on June 21.

Previously, the prime minister had said that he was not considering dissolving the lower house because he should focus on achieving results on important policy challenges.