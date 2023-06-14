Japan Govt Plans GPS Meters and Dynamic Pricing for Taxis

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry plans to accelerate its efforts to introduce “soft meters” for taxicab fare meters, sources have said. The aim is to increase drivers’ work efficiency and encourage dynamic pricing in taxi operations.

Unlike conventional taxicab fare meters which calculate travel distance based on the rotation of tires, soft meters calculate distance and fare from GPS information. With a soft meter system, drivers can produce daily work reports automatically, reducing work burden.

The ministry intends to specify standards for soft meters in the Japan Industrial Standards such as allowable margin of errors and frequency of map updates, in order to encourage introduction of soft meters in the taxi industry by securing quality. A study panel will be set up by the ministry as early as this summer.

The government has been researching soft meters since they were in the Implementation Plan for Regulatory Reform in 2021. Prototypes of soft meters produced by eight different meter makers were tested in November of that same year, but performances varied, with the maximum margin of error for distance traveled at 14.48%.

Another function to be introduced from soft meters is dynamic pricing through linking GPS data with AI, which forecasts demand for taxi rides from weather, day of week and any events, and then automatically determines the appropriate base fare in the soft meter.

The ministry has already decided to introduce dynamic pricing to the taxi industry but limit use to when meters are not used, and the fare and destination have been pre-determined through a taxi dispatch app. This is because changing base fares and other specifics in conventional fare meters requires system modification on meters. If it becomes more flexible to set base fares and other specifics with soft meters, more taxi companies will use dynamic pricing, leading to full-scale proliferation of dynamic pricing in the industry.