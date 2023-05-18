Japan ex-PM Suga Plans South Korea Visit, May Meet with Yoon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

Arrangements are being made for former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to visit South Korea from May 31 to June 1 and meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to sources.

Suga is the chairman of the Japan-South Korea parliamentarians’ league, a cross-party group of legislators, and his trip to South Korea will be the first since being appointed to the post in March.

Arrangements are also underway for him to meet with the executive members of the South Korea-Japan parliamentarians’ league.