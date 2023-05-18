Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Japan ex-PM Suga Plans South Korea Visit, May Meet with Yoon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:44 JST, May 18, 2023

Arrangements are being made for former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to visit South Korea from May 31 to June 1 and meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to sources.

Suga is the chairman of the Japan-South Korea parliamentarians’ league, a cross-party group of legislators, and his trip to South Korea will be the first since being appointed to the post in March.

Arrangements are also underway for him to meet with the executive members of the South Korea-Japan parliamentarians’ league.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING