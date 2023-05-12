Japan, Poland Agree to Work to End Russia’s Invasion at Foreign Minister Talks in Tokyo

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, left, and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi shake hands after their talks in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Tokyo on Wednesday, at which they confirmed the strengthening of their partnership to bring about an early end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hayashi and Rau also agreed to deepen cooperation between the two countries over security in East Asia, with a view to countering China.

“Cooperation with Poland is becoming even more important to maintain a free and open international order,” Hayashi stressed at a joint press conference after the meeting, expressing his intention to proceed with cooperation in the areas of defense and economy.

Poland is a neighbor of Ukraine and has been a hub for humanitarian support to the country.

“I’d like to express my respect for Poland, which is responding to the situation on the front lines,” Hayashi said.

Rau expressed his willingness to work with Japan on joint enterprises for Ukraine’s recovery and economic growth. As for cooperation over security, he said it must cover not only Russia’s military aggression but also new challenges in East Asia.