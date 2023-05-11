Time Magazine Features Kishida on Cover

From Time magazine’s website

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appears on the cover of Time magazine’s online edition.

Time magazine featured Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the cover of its online edition of the May 22 / May 29 issue that was released on Tuesday. This was Kishida’s first time to appear on the cover of the U.S. magazine.

The cover carries the headline “Japan’s Choice” and states, “Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to abandon decades of pacifism — and make his country a true military power.”

The article says that “Kishida has set about turning the world’s No. 3 economy back into a global power with a military presence.”

The prime minister was interviewed by the magazine at his official residence on April 28.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel posted a message on his Twitter account, saying, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Kishida on the cover of TIME magazine!”

In April, Kishida was chosen by Time magazine for “The 100 Most Influential People of 2023,” the latest installment of an annual feature.