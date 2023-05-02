Plans being made for Japan’s Kishida to visit S. Korea’s Yoon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shake hands at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo in March.

ACCRA — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated during his visit to Ghana on Monday that he plans to visit South Korea from Sunday to Monday and hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kishida told reporters that he will resume diplomacy with Seoul in which the leaders of both countries will make reciprocal visits, which was agreed upon when Yoon visited Japan in March, ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima City on May 19 to 21.

“As we trust each other deeply, the meeting will provide a good opportunity for an open and frank exchange of views on accelerating future relations between our two countries and the rapidly changing international situation,” Kishida said.

No Japanese prime minister has visited South Korea since February 2018, when then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.