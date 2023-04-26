- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
All Japanese Nationals Wishing to Leave Sudan Have Left
13:06 JST, April 26, 2023
A Japanese national in the southern part of Sudan, which has been embroiled in conflict, has informed the Japanese government that evacuation is not desired.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno made the announcement at a regular press conference on Wednesday, saying that there are now no Japanese nationals in Sudan who wish to evacuate from the northeastern African country.
