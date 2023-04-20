- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Nikai Eager to Improve Japan-China Relations in New Post
15:41 JST, April 20, 2023
Former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai was named the new chairman of the Japan-China Parliamentary Friendship Association on Wednesday.
At a general meeting of the nonpartisan Diet group, Nikai said, “The current Japan-China relationship is not an ideal situation. We need to reassess the situation in order to improve the important Japan-China relationship and pass it on to the future generation.”
Nikai is known for his pro-China stance, and has a network of contacts comprising key Chinese officials.
“I hope to visit China at some point in the not-too-distant future,” Nikai said to reporters after the meeting.
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi chaired the association from 2017 to 2021, before he assumed the top post at the Foreign Ministry.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING