Nikai Eager to Improve Japan-China Relations in New Post

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai was named the new chairman of the Japan-China Parliamentary Friendship Association on Wednesday.

At a general meeting of the nonpartisan Diet group, Nikai said, “The current Japan-China relationship is not an ideal situation. We need to reassess the situation in order to improve the important Japan-China relationship and pass it on to the future generation.”

Nikai is known for his pro-China stance, and has a network of contacts comprising key Chinese officials.

“I hope to visit China at some point in the not-too-distant future,” Nikai said to reporters after the meeting.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi chaired the association from 2017 to 2021, before he assumed the top post at the Foreign Ministry.