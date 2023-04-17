G7 Leaders Likely to Meet A-bomb Survivors During Hiroshima Summit

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

The government is planning for the heads of the Group of Seven advanced nations to meet with hibakusha atomic bomb survivors during the G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21, according to several government officials.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders are scheduled to jointly visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on the first day of the summit, during which the leaders will likely meet with hibakusha, the officials said.

The government has unofficially informed the other countries of its plan, according to the officials.

Kishida intends to serve as a guide for the tour and explain the reality of the atomic bombing in a bid to help increase momentum for the abolition of nuclear weapons, the officials said.