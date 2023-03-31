Japan Weighs April End to Negative Test Requirement for Visitors from China

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Travelers from mainland China fill out entry-related paperwork at Kansai Airport on Jan. 10.

Japan is considering easing COVID-19 measures from early April for people arriving from China, according to government sources.

Currently, all travelers via direct flights from mainland China are required to produce proof of a negative test result for the novel coronavirus, with testing having been conducted within 72 hours prior to their departure from China. The government intends to lift this requirement, the sources said.

The move follows a low percentage of positive cases detected through random testing carried out on up to 20% of arrivals from mainland China since March 1. Following the easing of the measures, visitors from China will be allowed to enter Japan by showing proof that they have had three doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The government is expected to announce the new measures early next week.