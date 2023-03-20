- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Pledges $75 Bil. Investment in Indo-Pacific Region
20:29 JST, March 20, 2023
NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a new plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific in a speech delivered in New Delhi on Monday.
Kishida pledged to invest more than $75 billion (about ¥9.89 trillion) in infrastructure for the Indo-Pacific region by 2030, including private investments and yen loans.
He later told reporters that Japan intended to invite the leaders of eight non-G7 countries — Australia, Brazil, the Comoros, the Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam — to the summit of the Group of Seven industrial nations to be held in May in Hiroshima.
