Kishida Pledges $75 Bil. Investment in Indo-Pacific Region

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech in New Delhi on Monday.

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a new plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific in a speech delivered in New Delhi on Monday.

Kishida pledged to invest more than $75 billion (about ¥9.89 trillion) in infrastructure for the Indo-Pacific region by 2030, including private investments and yen loans.

He later told reporters that Japan intended to invite the leaders of eight non-G7 countries — Australia, Brazil, the Comoros, the Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam — to the summit of the Group of Seven industrial nations to be held in May in Hiroshima.