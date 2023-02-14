Chinese-linked Firm Purchased Half of Uninhabited Okinawan Island 2 Years Ago

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Okinawa Prefecture

A Chinese-linked company with an office in Tokyo purchased half the land on the uninhabited Okinawan island of Yanaha about two years ago, according to officials of the village of Izena, which administers the island.

The village owns 26% of the land, including most of the coastal area on the 740,000 square meter island, which is north of Okinawa Prefecture’s main island.

The Chinese company, which is engaged in real estate investment and resort development, purchased land on the island from the previous owner, according to village officials.

The village learned of the change in ownership on February 2021 but was not aware that the new owner was a Chinese company at the time.

According to the company’s website, it is “currently working on a resort development plan.”

At a press conference on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Yanaha Island was not subject to a law that regulates the use of land of national security importance.

“We will keep a close eye on related developments,” Matsuno said.