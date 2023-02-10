Mask-wearing in Japan to Become Individual Choice from March 13

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, attends at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided Friday on a change in the government guideline on mask-wearing that, starting March 13, leaves the decision up to the individual. The government task force was to formally approve the change Friday evening.

In its guidelines, the government was expected to state that the wearing a mask, regardless of whether it is indoors or outdoors, should be left up to the individual with respect to their own judgement.

In the case of school graduation ceremonies in March — the end of the school year in Japan — the government policy will be that even if the event falls prior to March 13, the students in attendance will not be required to wear masks.