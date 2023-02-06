- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Foreign Minister, Ambassadors Make Joint Trip to Promote Regional Areas
13:26 JST, February 6, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and foreign ambassadors from nine countries visited Okayama Prefecture on Sunday as part of efforts to promote regional cities.
It is hoped the visit — which included diplomats from the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy — will help attract foreign visitors following Japan’s easing of COVID-19-related border control measures.
Hayashi and the ambassadors strolled around Kurashiki City’s historical quarter, known for its streets lined with white-walled traditional warehouses.
Hayashi requested that the ambassadors share their experiences via social media.
